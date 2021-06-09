Best Buy to close all stores on Thanksgiving

RICHFIELD, Minn. (CNN) - You better not count on picking up a new TV or computer this Thanksgiving. Best Buy has announced its stores will not be open.

This marks the second year the retailer's physical locations will be dark on the holiday.

Target and Walmart have also said they won't be open.

These moves come after some retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday.

Some critics pushed back, saying employees should not be forced to work on the holiday.

Walmart has said it's closing specifically to give workers time off.

Target and Best Buy didn't cite that as a reason for their closures.

The retailers likely no longer see it as necessary to open on Thanksgiving due to the strength of sales from online shopping.