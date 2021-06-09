2-year-old reunited with first responders who saved him from drowning

PHOENIX (KPNX/CNN) - It's been nearly two months since a 2-year-old Phoenix boy nearly drowned at his family's pool.

After a full recovery, he and his family got to meet the first responders who helped save his life.

His family has a very important message.

The calm on the street masked the frantic race to save a young boy's life in back in mid-April.

At this house near 35th Ave and Peoria police body camera video shows the boy's mother performing chest compressions.

Officer Shelby Meinhardt then took over until paramedics could arrive.

"I entered the backyard and mom was there," Meinhardt said. "She was on the north side of the pool, and already initiated CPR which was just wonderful."

"If I didn't know what to do, I don't think my son would be here today," his mother, Erika Alverez said.

It was thanks to Alverez's quick thinking to start CPR coupled with the lifesaving efforts of police and firefighters and then emergency room doctors that 2-year-old Justin is happy and healthy like nothing ever happened.

Today, his family got to meet the first responders who saved his life on April 18 and say 'thank you".

"I don't know if it's a miracle, but I'm just happy that he made a full recovery," Meinhardt said.

Family, first responders, even the mayor of phoenix showing up all to show their appreciation and to get the word out as the weather warms up watch your children around water.

"It happens so quickly and once it happens, it's not like the moves," Alverez said. "It's quick, it's silent, you don't hear no screaming or splashing."

It's the call no first responder wants to hear but in Justin's case, he was one of the lucky few.

"It was just amazing to see this outcome and know that they get to celebrate more birthdays with him, so I'm just very happy for them," Meinhardt said.

As part of the city's efforts to reduce drownings, Phoenix is now offering free swim lessons for kids ages three to 12.