Telegraph Fire tops 71,500 acres; parts of Miami, Ice House and Kellner canyons evacuated

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (KPNX) — Multiple communities in Pinal and Gila counties have been ordered to evacuate or are preparing to evacuate as a wildfire continues to burn, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.

The fire, called the Telegraph Fire, has burned around 71,756 acres and closed multiple roadways in the area, deputies said.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Town of Miami residences south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp

Top-of-the-World, Gila and Pinal counties

Oak Flats campground

Residences west of Miami town limits

Lower Central Heights (Russel Road from Coyote Trail through Russel Gulch)

Ice House Canyon

Kellner Canyon

Six Shooter Canyon (from the Community Center South).

The East Side of El Capitan.

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for evacuation:

Town of Superior, Pinal County

Claypool on the south side of Highway 60. From the 60/188 junction to Miami.

Central Heights area between the 188 junctions to De Marcos. This includes Central Heights, Little Acres, Miami Gardens, and the Copper Country Mobile Home Park.

South Globe, all areas south of Highway 60 and Highway 70 from De Marcos to the 70-77 junction.

West Side of El Capitan and Dripping Springs

Post Office buildings in Globe, Miami, Claypool, San Carlos, Bylas, and Peridot have been closed until further notice due to the Mescal and Telegraph fires, the U.S. Postal Service said.

Here are few more photos from one of our AZ511 cameras on US 60.



Remember to check AZ 511 for the latest on highway closures due to the fires.#TelegraphFire #MescalFire pic.twitter.com/QaqVS5WtiE — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2021

The Tonto National Forest in Gila County was closed for safety Monday afternoon, the National Forest Service said. Power has been cut to more than 200 homes in Top-of-the-World, the sheriff's office said.

Approximately 400 people were affected in the evacuation of Top-of-the-World, authorities said. There is no word on how many are affected by the most recent evacuation orders.

There is an evacuation shelter open at the High Desert Middle School in Globe, Gila County Health and Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School at 4635 Railroad Ave. in Miami and at Skyline High School in Mesa.

Just got word at my house that they are asking us to evacuate. I was brought away from my home to vote on bills that did not have the votes in the house or senate on purpose to be on record. pic.twitter.com/Na5vEeWGlu — David Cook (@RepDavidCook) June 7, 2021

