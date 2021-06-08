‘I broke down and cried’: Residents react to wildfires burning in Arizona

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (CNN/ABC15) - There are no new evacuation orders in Arizona.

But several areas, including Superior and some near Globe are preparing to leave at a moment's notice due to fires.

Parts of the Copper Corridor, Superior, Miami and Globe are known for mining, surrounding canyons and popular parks.

"You either live in a canyon or you live on a hill," Bunney Kessler said.

Many, like Kessler in Miami, have been there their whole lives.

They are not new to wildfires, but the Telegraph and Mescal fires have gotten too close.

"This is the first time that I've ever seen it this close to town, like ever," she said.

Kessler has been trying to keep community members up to date on social media.

"There's been people evacuation town all day," she said.

Half of Miami is under an evacuation order. Kessler has been staying at her parents' place on the edge of town, recording videos from the bell tower at Buena Vista School.

"That's where you see the smoke plumes," she said. "You can lick it, you can taste it."

There are about 10,000 people in Miami and Globe.

"Right now, the community is safe, no structures have been touched and we're working to evacuate people as needed," Mayor Al Gameros said.

Some people south of Globe have also been told to leave.

The mayor is worried about both the Telegraph and Mescal fires with flames creeping up the base of the Pinal Mountains.

"That's where our communications towers are setup at the top, plus we have cabins up above there," Gameros said.

They've also been dealing with multiple road closures, making it hard to get commodities in and leaving people wondering how bad the damage really is.

"To see this fire ranging from Picketpost by Arboretum to around Oak Flat is devastating," Anna Jeffrey said.

Longtime Superior resident Jeffrey is a member of the Apache Stronghold…

A group fighting to protect Oak Flat from a mining company that plans to build a giant underground copper mine and destroy the area.

Oak Flat is sacred to many Apaches and is also a popular campground.

"That's just when I broke down and cried," Jeffrey said.

Fire officials say the fire has also crossed over to Devil's Canyon, another stunning and popular hiking destination.

"It's gut-wrenching just not knowing, you have to just put yourself in a kind of numb state and take care of what you need to take care of," Jeffrey said. "I keep looking up there from my yard and wanting to hike over it just to look."

For now, these community members will try to stay safe and help each other out the best way they can.

"When Superior gets in trouble like this, you really see how people care of each other and how we pull together and the camaraderie," Jeffrey said.