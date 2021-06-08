Family members of road rage victim outraged killer hasn’t been charged

TUCSON (KVOA) - A grieving family is pleading for justice.

Their loved one died as a result of a road rage argument in March.

The admitted trigger man has yet to be charged with the murder. Tucson Police Department continues to investigate the murder of Rudy Vega.

He was gunned down while a passenger in the back seat of a friend's car. Police said the gunman fired several shots.

Vega's grandmother said she heard three gunshots that day, never realizing one of them killed her grandson.

Melanie Montoya since her son was killed she and other family members visit the cemetery daily to spend time with Rudy.

"I love Rudy with all my heart and always. He'll always be alive for me," Montoya said. "He's my life, my breath, my spirit he's my everything."

Family members said they miss everything about Rudy.

"He was a very kind person, and he didn't deserve to die like this," Montoya said.

On March 4, Vega was on his way to have lunch with friends when 31-year-old David Rivera allegedly shot at the vehicle. Rivera told police Vega pointed a gun at him. Police said they did not find a gun or any evidence of one.

Rivera was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Pima County Jail.

He posted a $35,000 bond.

According to jail records, he was back in jail on a domestic violence charge and released on his own recognizance on April 22.

"It's time the judicial system comes and says enough is enough. No more shootings on the south side," Monique Islava, the victim's aunt said. "We need justice like everybody else in the city does."

She wants to know why Rivera has not been charged for her nephew's murder.

"He is out free. It does upset us," she said. "He did ... He committed a crime, and he needs to pay for what he's done."

In the meantime, the family continues to pray for strength and guidance.

"I love you mi hijito with all my heart," Montoya said. "I love you and I will get justice for you Rudy Vega."

Police said additional charges are pending against David Rivera connected to the road rage shooting.