Dog survives after impaling herself with three-foot stick in English park

DERBY, England (NBC News) - Molly the black lab is one lucky dog.

Somehow while chasing a ball, the 17-month-old pooch impaled herself on a three-foot stick in an English park.

After looking on with horror, Molly's owners made good decisions.

They didn't try to remove the stick.

They rushed her to the vet while keeping the stick from moving inside her chest.

Molly was checked by veterinary surgeon Jen Lees and her team.

They shortened the stick before anesthetizing Molly. Then gave her a CT scan and operated on her to remove the stick.

Fortunately, the stick missed Molly's major organs and blood vessels.

After five days she was able to go home, and just after a month her wounds are healing and she's back to biting bubbles and playing fetch.