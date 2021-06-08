Chabad on River classroom spray-painted with swastika, anti-semitic slur

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the second time in a little over two weeks, a Tucson synagogue was hit by vandals.

A congregant at Habad on River found a swastika and an anti-semitic slur spray-painted on a classroom door Monday morning before Torah class.

This comes two weeks after someone threw a rock through a window at Congregation Chaverim.

Rabbi Bigelman says Chabad on River has been broken into at least 10 times over the past four years. However, this is the first act of anti-semitism.

"It is very disturbing, but we are adamant that we are going to continue and even increase our activities," Bigelman said.

The synagogue has received an outpouring of support from the Tucson and Arizona community.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted, "Anti-Semitism has NO place in Arizona and this behavior cannot be tolerated."

He goes on to say Arizona stands with those of the Jewish faith.

Tucson State Rep. Alma Hernandez also tweeted, "When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn't shocking. The silence is."

Rabbi Yehuda Cetlin from Chabad Tucson says attacks on the Jewish faith only make it stronger.

"We're determined to continue serving people in the same spirit and not letting this deter us," Cetlin said.

He was at the synagogue Tuesday to support the congregation.

There is a security camera on the premises, but it was not working over the weekend.

Tucson Police Department says there are no suspects at this time.