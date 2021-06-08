Biden administration reunites 29 families separated by Trump’s ‘zero-tolerance’ border policy

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The White House says it will reunite over two dozen migrant families separated by former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy.

According to a report, the Biden administration will bring together 29 families split up at the U.S. southern border.

That is on top of seven families who were reunited last month.

The report comes from a task force charged with identifying these families.

So far, it has found more than 3,900 separations happened between July 2017 and January 2021.

They say over 1,700 children are back with their parents. But the status of more than 2,100 other families remains unclear.

Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy was announced in 2018.

It required the justice department to criminally prosecute every adult detained at the southern border.

But children could not be kept in federal jail with their parents... Which led to the controversial separations.