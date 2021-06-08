‘Anti-Semitism has NO place in Arizona’: Gov. Ducey reacts to vandalism of Tucson synagogue

READER WARNING: This story contains an image that may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Another local congregation is picking up the pieces after it was reportedly hit by vandals.

According to Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez, Chabad on River was the latest Jewish faith center that has been vandalized.

Hernandez is a member of the Congregation Chaverism, another local Jewish faith center, that was also reportedly hit by vandals last month.

"Sad to wake up to the news that @Chabad on River was vandalized. When it happens to one, it happens to all of us. The amount of Jewish hate isn’t shocking. The silence is," Hernandez wrote on Twitter. "This is NOT my #Tucson please keep #AZ#Jewish community in your prayers."

Tucson Police Department says the incident was reported Monday morning, however it is unclear when it happened. Police believe it happened over the weekend, as the last confirmed sighting of no vandalism on the door took place on Saturday.

At this time, no arrests have been made. In addition, a suspect in the case has yet to be identified, according to TPD.

The Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona released a response in reference to the vandalism.

“We call upon our allies, neighbors, and fellow Tucsonans to stand with us in combating heinous acts of intimidation, hatred, and antisemitism," Graham Hoffman, the president and CEO of the organization. "The rights to assemble and worship in peace and safety are cornerstones of American democracy. Engagement with the Southern Arizona community to prevent and eliminate hate in all its manifestations will continue to be a priority for the Federation and Foundation and all of our partners.”

The incident has also prompted a response from Gov. Doug Ducey.

"This is terrible. Anti-Semitism has NO place in Arizona and this behavior cannot be tolerated," the governor said in a Twitter post. "We are ensuring the authorities are aware of this hateful act. Those responsible must be held accountable. Arizona stands with those of the Jewish faith."

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story.