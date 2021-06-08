5-year-old migrant found wandering border wall alone

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (CNN) - A 5-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala was found wandering alone at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in California.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents spotted the girl being dropped-off near the end of the border wall in San Ysidro, about 15 miles south of San Diego.

Agents said the girl walked along the border and into the U.S.

After picking her up, medical staff screened her and determined she was in good health.

The girl told authorities that her parents were already in the U.S. but didn't have any contact information.

The Border Patrol said they notified the Mexican and Guatemalan consulates as well as u-s health and human services.