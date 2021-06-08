2 sisters shot homeless with BB gun, police say

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC News) - Two sisters who were caught on camera shooting a BB gun at homeless people have turned themselves in, Cincinnati police say.

Kelsey Hopper, 28, and Brittany Hopper, 29, turned themselves in Tuesday, one day after police filed assault charges against them.

Cincinnati police shared surveillance video from Republic Street from the early morning of June 3.

Officials say it shows the sisters and an unidentified man driving a mismatched, beat-up Hyundai Sonata, while firing a BB gun at the homeless in over-the-rhine and downtown.

Police said two people had minor injuries.

After many tips, police found the car in Covington Monday. It had been spray-painted. Investigators impounded the Sonata.

Police said the three also fired BB's at people in several other locations.

Each of the women has three children, according to their grandmother.

Cincinnati police have still not identified the man involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.