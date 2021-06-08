15-year-old dies from injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 15-year-old succumbed to her injuries sustained in Saturday's two-vehicle crash on the south side on Monday.

According to Tucson Police Department, a 15-year-old female was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she reportedly rear-ended another vehicle near the 6200 block of South Nogales Highway near Bilby Road at around 8 p.m. that day.

Police say the teenage driver was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

TPD said after striking the other vehicle involved, the teen reportedly drove through a guard rail and came to rest on the west side of Nogales Highway.

After she was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the 15-year-old passed away on Monday.

Police said an investigation into the incident revealed the teen did not have a license or driver’s permit.

Two passengers who were in the vehicle driven by the 15-year-old were also transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The driver and a passenger from the other vehicle involved were also taken to the hospital in connection to the crash.

The condition of those four individuals have not yet been released.

No citations or charges have been made in connection to the collision.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.