Skip to Content

Two arrested in death of 6-year-old killed in California ‘road rage’ shooting

New
5:04 pm Top Stories
Road rage
NBC News Channel

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (NBC News) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead in California.

Little Aiden Leos was on his way to kindergarten on May 21 when authorities say a person in another vehicle opened fire on the car his mother was driving.

The California Highway Patrol says there had been "some type of road-rage incident" involving his mother and another motorist prior to the shooting.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony, and 23-year-old Lee Wynne, 23, were arrested at their home in Costa Mesa.

Details about what led to the arrests were not disclosed, but they came after a reward for information climbed to $500,000.

Investigators had been searching for a white Volkswagen after the shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange County.

Both suspects are expected to be charged with murder.

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content