Two arrested in death of 6-year-old killed in California ‘road rage’ shooting

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (NBC News) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the road rage shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead in California.

Little Aiden Leos was on his way to kindergarten on May 21 when authorities say a person in another vehicle opened fire on the car his mother was driving.

The California Highway Patrol says there had been "some type of road-rage incident" involving his mother and another motorist prior to the shooting.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthony, and 23-year-old Lee Wynne, 23, were arrested at their home in Costa Mesa.

Details about what led to the arrests were not disclosed, but they came after a reward for information climbed to $500,000.

Investigators had been searching for a white Volkswagen after the shooting on the 55 Freeway in Orange County.

Both suspects are expected to be charged with murder.