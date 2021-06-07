Pima County offers COVID-19 vaccine at health clinics

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Health Department is now making the COVID-19 vaccine available at its health clinics.

According to the health department, all three vaccines will be offered at the county's three main health clinics.

You must be 12 years or older to get the shot. An appointment isn't required but is encouraged.

The three clinics and hours of vaccination are:

The Theresa Lee Health Center, located at 1493 W. Commerce Court, is open Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. The number to the center is 520-724-7900.

The North Office located at 3550 N. 1st Ave. is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The number to the center is 520-724-2880.

The East Office, located at 6920 E. Broadway, is open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number to the office is

The county said all three clinics will be closed from 12-1 p.m. They will likely be expanding vaccination hours later this month.