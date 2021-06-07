Oro Valley PD’s K9 Vader to receive body armor donation

Oro Valley PD’s K9 Vader to receive body armor donationNew
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Oro Valley Police Department’s K9 Vader will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
According to the department, this is thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The non-profit helps provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Back in April, Marana Police Department also received a donation of body armor for its K-9 units from Vested Interest In K-9's inc.
For more information, visit vik9s.org