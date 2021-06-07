Family sues City of Atlanta after 8-year-old shot, killed during protest

ATLANTA (NBC News) - Attorneys have announced a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta, local leaders and Wendy's in the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.

The young girl was shot and killed when police say a group of people blocked University Avenue and fired into the car she was riding in with her mother on July 4, 2020.

It happened close to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer.

During a clash of protesters, someone in the group opened fire, hitting the car multiple times and striking Secoriea in the back.

Back in October, attorneys sent notice that they were going to sue the city saying it failed to keep the area safe as people blocked roads and set up barricades during protests.

"We believe that the evidence shows that the mayor gave specific direction to the police chief and to the police department to stand down," attorney Sam Starks said. "So that is a dereliction of duty."

"None of what we're doing will ever bring our baby back. Her life is priceless," Charmaine Turner, Secoriea's mother said. "We're forced to live through this day by day. We deserve justice. Someone needs to be held accountable."

The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Julian Conley, is facing a felony murder charge.

Conley, who was then 19-years-old, admits to being armed and witnessed the shooting, but maintains he did not fire his weapon.