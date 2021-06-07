CNN: GOP leader who allowed Arizona ballot audit spoke with Trump, Guiliani multiple times about overturning results

PHOENIX (CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is attempting to make a comeback.

He's planning a slate of summer rallies in battleground states.

This comes after CNN learned the Republican leader who allowed Arizona's ballot audit to happen spoke to Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani multiple times about their push to overturn the 2020 election results.

Donald Trump taking his efforts to undermine U.S. elections on the road.

"That election will go down as the crime of the century," Trump said.

The former president making a campaign-style appearance this weekend in North Carolina to obsess over his election loss, peddle baseless claims of fraud and applaud GOP-led efforts to restrict voting.

"I love what they've done in Texas," he said. "I love what they're doing in Florida and done in Florida. I would like to see Georgia be much tougher."

This as more details emerge about the former Trump administration's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

E-mails obtained by CNN, which were uncovered in a Senate judiciary investigation, show former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows e-mailing Trump's then-acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen repeatedly asking him to look into election fraud claims in Georgia and New Mexico.

Among Meadows' requests that Rosen looked into "Italygate," a conspiracy theory that people in Italy used military technology and satellites to switch Trump votes to Biden votes in U.S. voting machines. There is no evidence of that.

"This is a five-alarm fire for our democracy," Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democrat chairman of the judiciary committee told CNN.

Meantime, Trump is still cheering on partisan ballot reviews hunting for fraud.

"I want to congratulate, by the way, Republican state senators in Arizona and other places for their great work that they are doing in exposing this fraud," he said.

One of those Republicans, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, who spearheaded Maricopa’s shadowy ballot audit.

"I don't know what's legit, what isn't legit," Fann said.

She repeatedly told constituents Trump and Rudy Giuliani were encouraging her efforts.

"I have been in numerous conversations with Rudy Giuliani over the past weeks trying to get this done," she said. "I have the full support of him and a personal call from President Trump, thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud"

Fann says in a December e-mail to a constituent, released by watchdog group American Oversight.

All of this as Republicans who stood up to Trump's attempts to overturn the election, like Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, got pummeled by their own party.

Kemp getting booed at the Georgia GOP convention.

While the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Raffensperger was censured for "dereliction of his constitutional duty."