Border Patrol rescues several migrants in Sonoran Desert amid high temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Several migrants were rescued over the weekend in the Sonoran Desert, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP says Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents received 10 calls for help and rescued a total of 25 subjects from Friday to Sunday.

In an incident that occurred Friday evening, a 23-year-old man from Mexico required to be airlifted to Phoenix for life-saving medical attention after he was found with a 31-year-old Honduran 35 miles southeast of Tacna, Ariz. A third person in their group, later identified as a 22-year-old man from Honduras, was found nearby and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment for dehydration.

The 31-year-old Honduran was said to be in good health.

The agents conducted another rescue on Sunday after a 29-year-old man from Mexico and a 37-year-old woman from Guatemala were found severely dehydrated 20 miles southeast of Dateland, Ariz. The two were transported to YRMC for further treatment.

Border Patrol also found two men from Mexico in good health near the border early Saturday.