Woman in critical condition after allegedly shot by boyfriend in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the head in connection to a domestic disturbance investigation at a Casa Grande home Thursday evening.

According to Casa Grande Police Department, its officers were dispatched to the Tierra Pointe Apartments located at 700 E. Rodeo Rd. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

After locating the shooting victim in an apartment, the officers determined that she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, 51-year-old Robert Welch.

Welch who reportedly fled the scene before the officers arrived at the apartment was later located by officers with Gila River Police Department.

After a brief pursuit, Welch reportedly crashed his vehicle in the area of Arizona State Route 87 and Hunt Highway. The responding officers then found the 51-year-old dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman who was initially found with gunshot trauma was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix for further treatment.

She is currently in critical condition.

Police are currently working on determining the cause of the altercation between the couple.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

