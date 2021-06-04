Woman in critical condition after allegedly shot by boyfriend in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A woman was found with a gunshot wound in the head in connection to a domestic disturbance investigation at a Casa Grande home Thursday evening.

According to Casa Grande Police Department, its officers were dispatched to the Tierra Pointe Apartments located at 700 E. Rodeo Rd. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

After locating the shooting victim in an apartment, the officers determined that she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, 51-year-old Robert Welch.

Welch who reportedly fled the scene before the officers arrived at the apartment was later located by officers with Gila River Police Department.

After a brief pursuit, Welch reportedly crashed his vehicle in the area of Arizona State Route 87 and Hunt Highway. The responding officers then found the 51-year-old dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman who was initially found with gunshot trauma was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix for further treatment.

She is currently in critical condition.

Police are currently working on determining the cause of the altercation between the couple.

The investigation is ongoing.