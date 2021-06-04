Reward for gunman that killed 6-year-old in road rage incident grows to $450,000

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (NBC News) - The search continues for the gunman who shot and killed a 6-year-old California boy.

Little Aiden Leos was shot in a road rage incident back on May 21.

Aiden and his mother were headed to kindergarten when another driver shot him.

Thanks to donations from anonymous donors, government officials and community members the reward for information in the case now stands at $450,000.

The Mayor of Costa Mesa says the shooting was a senseless tragedy that's been felt by the entire community.