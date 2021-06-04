President Biden taps groups to help pick asylum-seekers to come to US

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has quietly tasked six humanitarian groups with recommending which migrants should be allowed into the United States to pursue asylum as it faces mounting pressure to lift public health rules that have barred people from seeking protection.

The groups will determine who is most vulnerable out of those waiting in Mexico to get into the U.S. The criteria they are using hasn't been made public.

Large numbers of people are crossing the border, and the government has been rapidly expelling them from the country under a public health order instituted last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several members of the consortium provided details of the new system to The Associated Press.