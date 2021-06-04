Police K9 killed, 2 officers injured in shooting in Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, Mass. (CNN) - Two police officers and a K-9 were shot Friday afternoon in Braintree, Mass.

The K-9 didn't survive.

According to multiple sources, the officers were responding to a domestic call near an apartment complex.

Multiple neighbors reported hearing several gunshots coming from a wooded area behind the complex.

According to the mayor's office, the suspect fled into the woods, but was found and taken into custody.

The suspect and the K-9 were both shot, and died from their wounds.

Officers could be seen lined up in a solemn salute to K-9 Kitt as his flag-draped body was brought out of the woods and placed in a police cruiser.

One officer was taken to Boston medical center with serious injuries.

The other officer was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.