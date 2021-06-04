PCSD: Suspect of shooting in Catalina area located

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Catalina area Friday morning.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect has been located and is currently barricaded.

According to PCSD, the shooting happened near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View.

Motorists are asked avoid the area, and find alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time.

You are asked to call 911 if you have any information regarding this shooting.