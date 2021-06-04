Skip to Content

PCSD: Suspect of shooting in Catalina area located

Updated
Last updated today at 10:59 am
10:10 am Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Catalina area Friday morning.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect has been located and is currently barricaded.

According to PCSD, the shooting happened near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View. 

Motorists are asked avoid the area, and find alternate routes.

Details are limited at this time.

You are asked to call 911 if you have any information regarding this shooting.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content