PCSD: Mulitple victims reported in shooting in Catalina area

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Catalina area Friday morning.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says the suspect has been located and is currently barricaded.

According to PCSD, the shooting happened near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View. PCSD said there were multiple victims involved in this shooting.

Motorists are asked avoid the area, and find alternate routes.

At this time, PCSD said there is currently no threat to the public.

Shooting investigation in Catalina. Authorities are on the scene. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/hl3djpNrqr — Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) June 4, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

You are asked to call 911 if you have any information regarding this shooting.