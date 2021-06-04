Parents who lost kids to drug overdose rally in downtown Tucson to raise awareness

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of people hit the streets in downtown Tucson Friday to rally against lethal drugs and fentanyl poisoning.

Across the nation, the United States has seen nearly 841,000 people died from a drug overdose since 1999. As 2020 alone saw 81,000 deaths, parents of victims and anti-lethal drug advocates rallied in cities around the U.S. to raise awareness and hopefully reduce the number of people dying from drug overdoses.

With Pima County seeing more than 450 overdose deaths in 2020, the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs held a rally at 405 W. Congress St. near Granada Avenue to share stories of the people who they lost to fentanyl over the years.

LIVE LOOK: The Association of People Against Lethal Drugs hold a rally in downtown to be bring awareness to fentanyl overdose deaths. pic.twitter.com/0HENrFygSe — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOAdreee) June 4, 2021

The rally is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, apald.net.