Two dead, two injured in connection to shooting in Catalina area

TUCSON (KVOA) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Catalina area Friday morning.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, two people died and two others injured in connection to a shooting that took place near the intersection of Coronado Sunset Drive and Coronado View on Friday.

The department said the shooting was the result of a long-standing neighbor dispute.

PCSD previously reported that a male suspect was outstanding. After locating the man, the suspect reportedly barricaded himself.

Officials later released that he was found dead inside the residence.

In that release, PCSD shared that two men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

The investigation is on-going.

You are asked to call 911 if you have any information regarding this shooting.