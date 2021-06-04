Today is National Doughnut Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate!

Krispy Kreme is offering customers any doughnut of their choice for free today. No purchase is necessary.

Dunkin' will give you a free classic donut when you buy a beverage.

And, the Salvation Army is using this day to honor the heroes of the pandemic.

They'll be serving doughnuts to thousands of first responders, health care workers, and veterans at the Bashas' on Sunrise and Kolb this morning.