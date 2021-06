TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly robbed employees at a Tucson gas station at gunpoint.

According to Tucson Police Department, K9 Officer Blitz helped locate Francisco Navarro in connection to the armed robbery of two Speedway Gas Station employees.

Police said Navarro was found at an apartment complex near the gas station.

The robbery suspect was then booked into Pima County Jail.