Four migrants transported for severe dehydration after group found in distress near Tabletop Mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - Four undocumented noncitizens were transported to the hospital for severe dehydration after a group of distressed migrants were reported to Border Patrol in the Tabletop Mountains Wednesday afternoon.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents from the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station and Tucson Sector BORSTAR received a 911 call about 26 migrants in distress about six miles south of Interstate 8.

Officials say once the group was located, several of the individuals required treatment for heat-related illness. In addition, four migrants were airlifted to a hospital to be treated for severe dehydration.

Wednesday's temperatures were above 95-degrees in that area.