Chlorine bleach spillage prompts closure of midtown intersection

TUCSON (KVOA) - A hazmat situation has shut down an intersection near the University of Arizona after chlorine bleach was reportedly spilled all over the roadway Friday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, a delivery truck reportedly spilled 20 gallons of chlorine bleach near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

TFD said the intersection has been closed while crews clean up the roadway.

The intersection of Broadway and Euclid will be closed while crews clean up less than 20 gallons of chlorine bleach that spilled on to the roadway from a delivery truck 🚚 Avoid the area #TFD #hazmat pic.twitter.com/jwN6g1HJob — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 4, 2021

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.