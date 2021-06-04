Chlorine bleach spillage prompts closure of midtown intersection
TUCSON (KVOA) - A hazmat situation has shut down an intersection near the University of Arizona after chlorine bleach was reportedly spilled all over the roadway Friday morning.
According to Tucson Fire Department, a delivery truck reportedly spilled 20 gallons of chlorine bleach near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.
TFD said the intersection has been closed while crews clean up the roadway.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.