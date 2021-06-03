Skip to Content

Violent felony convict arrested among three other migrants in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man with a violent felony conviction was taken into custody among three undocumented noncitizens by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents Tuesday evening.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Fredy Zuniga-Caceres and three other people from Honduras were spotted by agents near County 8 ½ Street and the Levee Road.

The four were arrested and taken to the Yuma station for further processing.

After investigation, the agents learned that Zuniga-Caceres was convicted in 2009 on charges related to felonious/malicious wounding/maiming.

He was sentenced to 15 years in a Virginia prison in connection to those charges.

CBP said "Zuniga-Caceres will be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after previously being removed from the United States and could face jail time."

