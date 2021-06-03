US to share at least 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The United States plans to give at least 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to other countries around the world.

On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a plan to distribute the vaccines by the end of June.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says most of the doses will be distributed by COVAX, a global vaccine alliance.

“We made the decision to share at least 75-percent of these vaccines through COVAX," Sullivan said. "This will maximize the number of vaccines available equitably for all countries and will facilitate sharing with those most at risk. And we decided to share up to 25-percent of the vaccines for immediate needs and help with surges around the world. We can share these 25-percent in a flexible way.”

President Biden says about six million doses will be given to countries experiencing critical surges or shortages, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea.