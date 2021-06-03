Skip to Content

PACC dog fitted with new wheels ready to find forever home

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog at Pima County Care Center is wheeling around the shelter after he was recently fitted with a back leg wheelchair at A Loyal Companion.

According to a post shared by PACC Thursday, Deputy Dawg's back legs are paralyzed. But after he was recently fitted with some wheels, he has not slowed down in trying to find new friends.

PACC said Deputy Dawg is known to greet human visitors with a big smile when they visit him at the shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.

Deputy Dawg's Pet ID No. is A742734.

For more information, visit PetHarbor.com.

