NWFD’s babysitting program returns after year off due to COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Northwest Fire District’s babysitting program will be returning this summer for children and teens after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The program will work with students to familiarize them with babysitting, first aid, poison control, fire safety and more when looking after small children.

The two-day fire and life safety course also offers those who participate to become AREST CPR certified designed by a team of emergency medicine physicians and paramedics.

The program will be offered in two locations at Northwest Fire Training Center and Golder Ranch Fire District and Life Safety Service Building.

The registration fee is $45 per student.

For more information, visit northwestfire.org.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.