Newborn found dead inside porta-potty in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are trying to find out who left a dead newborn baby in a porta-potty after the holiday weekend.

Cleaners found the baby boy with the umbilical cord still attached at the Magnolia Gardens Recreational Area in east Harris County Thursday.

The medical examiner will determine whether the infant was born alive or stillborn.

There are no surveillance cameras in the area, so Harris County Sheriff's deputies are hoping witnesses will come forward with more information.