Man dies from injuries after striking traffic signal pole on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man seriously injured in Wednesday's single-vehicle collision succumbed to his injuries, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Thursday morning.

At around 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, 47-year-old Ramiro Reyes Loza was transported to the hospital after he reportedly crashed into a traffic signal pole near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 44th Street.

TPD said Loza passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to police, Loza was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

At this time, excessive speeds do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the crash in ongoing.

