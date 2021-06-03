Get a free pass at Reid Park Zoo by getting COVID-19 shot at mobile clinic on Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Need to get the COVID-19 vaccine but also want to see some elephants?

Lucky for you, Reid Park Zoo, the City of Tucson and Pima County Health Department got you covered.

A mobile vaccination site, which will be set up outside of the Reid Park Zoo on Saturday, will offer the first 100 people who get their shot a free daytime entry pass for the zoo.

The clinic, which was created through a partnership between the zoo, PCHD and the City of Tucson, will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the zoo located at 3400 Zoo Court near Country Club Road and 22nd Street.

No appointments are necessary and all three types of vaccinations - Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson & Johnson- will be available.

The county has previously given away lottery tickets in addition to free admissions to the Pima Air & Space Museum in a recent incentive for Pima County residents to get vaccinated.

"Those events helped boost the vaccinations at those sites, and we will continue to provide extra motivation for people to get their shots and protect our community," said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "We're grateful to our partners for making this happen at a fun summer event for the family."

For a full list of vaccination sites, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.