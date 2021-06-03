Arizona AG sues former sheriff over overtime pay scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General is suing former seven-term Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada and a former top aide to recover nearly $200,000 they say the pair allowed to be illegally paid to sheriff’s deputies for extra duties.

But the attorney representing Estrada and his former chief deputy called the allegations that stem from an Arizona Auditor General’s report “absurd."

Tucson lawyer Douglas Clark Jr. said Thursday that top county officials knew of the practice for years and approved of it. The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks repayment of nearly $200,000 and triple damages.