8-year-old dies after hit-and-run crash in downtown Tucson; suspect arrested

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 8-year-old child has died after she was seriously injured in Tuesday evening's two-vehicle crash in downtown Tucson.

According to Tucson Police Department, 8-year-old Yarel Ruiz and three other people were transported to the hospital at around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday after a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro reportedly traveling westbound on Congress Road at a high rate of speed struck a northbound vehicle when passing through the Grande Avenue intersection.

TPD said the northbound vehicle had a green light when it was struck.

Officials initially reported that three people sustained life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident. One other suffered minor injuries.

On Thursday, TPD learned that Ruiz succumbed to her injuries.

That morning, TPD also arrested 35-year-old Bren William Youvella at his residence in the 500 block of West Thurber Road after he was identified as the driver the Camaro.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious-injury/fatal collision.