JOLIET, Ill. (CNN) - Police say a two-year-old boy died in Joliet, Illinois Wednesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joliet police said the boy's father called 9-1-1.

The first officers on the scene immediately began life-saving measures.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the gun belonged to the boy's father.

It is being investigated as a "tragic death."