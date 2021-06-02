NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Shining Clouds on Mars

(NBC News) - Cloudy days are a rarity on Mars, but it does happen in the thin, dry atmosphere of the red planet.

NASA's Curiosity Rover captured these rare clouds hovering above Mars just after sunset on March 19th.

Scientists say clouds usually appear on mars during the coldest time of year, when the planet is farthest away from the sun.

However, the clouds formed earlier than expected, starting in January.

Curiosity's mission team discovered that these "early" clouds are actually at higher altitudes than normal, and maybe composed of dry ice, or frozen carbon dioxide, instead of water ice.

Although more analysis is needed to determine which clouds are dry-ice and which ones are water ice, something we see on Earth.

Just another reminder that Mars is an ever-changing planet.