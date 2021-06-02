Skip to Content

Man sought after 3 kids and woman found dead in Indiana

New
2:38 pm Top Stories
Indiana
CNN Newsource

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (CNN) - Three children and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Authorities haven't said how the victims were killed, but they did indicate the children were very young.

Police are still searching for the suspect who they say is "armed and dangerous."

They've identified the suspect as 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron.

Last year, Hancz-Barron was sentenced to six years in prison for felony robbery.

However, in February of this year, he was permitted to serve the rest of his sentence at a residential drug treatment program.

Then in April, online court records show Hancz-Barron walked away from that facility.

He's had a warrant out for his arrest ever since.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content