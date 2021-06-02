HELP WANTED: Fire departments across Pima County looking for new recruits

TUCSON (KVOA) - Many fire districts in Pima County are looking to increase staffing.

"We're looking for someone with a servant's mindset, a real desire to serve their community," said Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan.

"Willingness and desire - this a job you have to want to do," Bryan Keely, Division Chief at Northwest Fire District said. "We find the applicants who come in are very passionate about this is what they want to do."



NWFD is recruiting for entry-level firefighters, looking to add about 15 to the roster. No experience is needed, recruits will be trained in EMT and basic firefighting skills.

Northwest Fire is one of the younger districts. It is adding new stations. It is also starting to see firefighters retire.

"A lot of it is just natural attrition that we have with folks reaching retirement and leaving the organization after decades of service," Keely said. "Then the other part is the growth that we're experiencing."

TFD is also recruiting about 35 entry-level firefighters for the next academy in January 2022.

"We are a major metropolitan fire department," Ryan said. "We run over 90,000 calls for service, annually. wW deal with urban issues, urban problems."

He also said his department is also seeing many firefighters retire.

"We're about 32 positions short right now," the fire chief said. "We have a current recruit academy that will graduate in about a week's time with about 30. So still starting the next fiscal year with five to seven vacancies ."

Ryan said the most challenging part of recruitment is finding paramedics.

Paramedic burnout is a problem nationally for the fire service, with an average life span of about seven years.

"We try to draw firefighters and try to encourage them to be paramedics and see paramedics who want to be in the fire service and try to get them to keep their paramedic certification," said Ryan.

Keely said it is a good time to be a recruit with all of the departments hiring.

If you are interested in applying, check out the websites for the Tucson Fire Department or Northwest Fire Department.