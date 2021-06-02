Churchill Downs suspends Bob Baffert for 2 years

Churchill Downs suspends Bob Baffert for 2 yearsUpdated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KVOA) - Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for two years, Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Baffert’s lawyer said a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone.
"The suspension prohibits Baffert, or any trainer directly or indirectly
employed by Bob Baffert Racing Stables, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all CDI-owned racetracks," CDI said in a press release.
