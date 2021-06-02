Arizona participant of January 6th insurrection arrested after linking tattoo

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Arizona man is under arrest for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

James Burton McGrew, 39, was arrested on Friday in Glendale.

Authorities were able to identify him using body camera video at the capitol that day.

Mcgrew was seen lifting up his shirt at one point to wipe his eyes, revealing his stomach tattoo that says, "King James," linking him to 2012 arrest booking photos.

He faces several charges including assaulting an officer.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.