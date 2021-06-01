Two arrested for allegedly shooting cars on SR-83 near Old Sonoita Highway

TUCSON (KVOA) - The two individuals arrested in connection Monday's report of shots fired at vehicles on State Route 83 were identified by Arizona Department of Public Safety Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPS, 26-year-old Diego Majuta and 18-year-old Aaron Matthew Schwoerer were taken into custody after they were identified as suspects of a report of gunshots fired at vehicles on SR-83 near Old Sonoita Highway at around 6:31 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say three vehicles were damaged from gunshots in connection to the report. The incident also prompted the highway to be closed between Interstate 10 and Old Sonoita Highway.

According to officials, Majuta was booked into Pima County Jail for drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Schwoerer was charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the case.

