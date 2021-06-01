Sierra Vista man arrested for allegedly beating multiple children between ages 1 and 5

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody after he allegedly injured young children at a home in Sierra Vista Monday evening.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 34-tear-old Reynaldo Alvarez was taken into custody after officers discovered two of four children between the ages of one and five with signs of being beaten at a home in the 1800 block of Paseo de Luna.

SVPD said one of the children had a possible bone fracture, possible spinal injury, several facial injuries and multiple body bruises. The second child reportedly had several facial injuries.

While all four children were transported to the hospital for evaluation, the remaining two kids reportedly had no apparent injuries, according to SVPD.

After he was located hiding behind a shed in the neighborhood, Alvarez was booked into Cochise County Jail on "multiple counts each of endangerment, aggravated assault and child abuse, all of which are domestic violence-related".

Police said he is being held without bond.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 520-452-7500.