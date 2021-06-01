Police procession accompanies fallen Nogales police officer

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Services for fallen Nogales Police Department Officer Jeremy Brinton were held Tuesday evening at Nogales High School.

He was struck by a vehicle while working off-duty at a road construction site on May 21.

From the sky, a police helicopter kept a watchful eye over Officer Brinton and the officers who accompanied him. Nogales fire trucks displayed the American flag that the hearts drove under.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office Deputy Walker Morgan made the 66-mile trip from Tucson to Nogales.

While he never met Brinton, he said there is a brotherhood they share.

"It doesn't matter the badge or the location, it doesn't matter how are. We will make it there to make sure that they understand that he will never be forgotten," Morgan said. "He will always be in our hearts and in our minds."

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were all part of the procession and united to honor a fallen brother.

They are also here to help the family of Brinton. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

A mass will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.