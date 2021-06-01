New online payment service launched by City of Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Sierra Vista customers will be able to make payments through the City’s Citizen Self Service portal starting Wednesday.

Customers making their payments online will be able to see real-time payment processing to immediately view accurate account balances, according to the City of Sierra Vista. Customers will also be able to schedule payments for future dates and set up recurring payments that will automatically be processed on the scheduled date.

The changes made will affect online payments for general billing, refuse and sewer service, permits, and business licenses. Payments made online for leisure programs will be not affected as they are processed through a separate platform.

To submit payments online, visit sierravistaaz.gov.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Elizabeth Epstein.