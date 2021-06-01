Food samples return to Sam’s Club

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CNN) - Sam's Club is bringing back its free food samples.

The retail warehouse chain says customers will be able to try out new foods and review products while they shop.

The chain stopped food samples in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The food samples will relaunch this week.

Sam's Club dropped its mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers and employees after the centers for disease control and prevention issued its guidance.

Masks are still required at stores where a state or local mask mandate is in effect.